NEET Re-exam 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Exam City @neet.nta.nic.in, Admit Card on June 14

The intimation slip is not the admit card, but an advance notice of the exam city to help plan travel. Reportedly, the NEET re-exam admit card will be released by June 14, 2026.

The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2026 re-exam City Intimation Slip for candidates. The exam is scheduled for June 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM IST in pen-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. According to the notice issued by NTA in this regard, the candidates are required to check and download their Examination City Intimation slip for NEET(UG)-2026 using their application number and password. If facing issues, the students can contact the NTA helpline/email for download problems.

The intimation slip is not the admit card, but an advance notice of the exam city to help plan travel. Reportedly, the NEET re-exam admit card will be released by June 14, 2026. The admit card will inform candidates about the allotted exam centre.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip 2026?

Candidates need to use the process given below to access their advance city intimation slips-

Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the City Intimation Slip link. Enter the application number, password and security code. Submit the details.\ Check the allotted examination city. Download and save the slip for future reference

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Question Paper setters in lockdown till June 21

Reportedly, paper setters, moderators, translators and other personnel associated with the confidential stages of NEET re-exam question paper development are currently housed at a highly secured facility under supervision till June 21. The outside communication is also tightly controlled and monitored by the officials. A multi-tier security framework is in place from question paper creation and translation to moderation, printing, packaging, storage, transportation and final distribution.

The NTA scrapped the NEET 2026 exam on May 3, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, in pen-paper mode, in which over 22.7 lakh students appeared across 551 Indian cities and 14 abroad. NTA cancelled it on May 12, 2026, after Rajasthan Police SOG probe found a "guess paper" with 410+ questions. More than 120 questions from Biology and Chemistry allegedly matched the actual exam paper. Following this, students and the medical fraternity protested and blamed NTA and the Education Ministry, after which the Central government handed the leak case to the CBI. So far, 13 people have been arrested.

The NTA announced a re-exam on June 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM IST in pen-paper mode under tight security.