NEET PG Row: Low Cutoff doesn't mean low standards, Govt tells Supreme Court

The Union Health Ministry filed an affidavit in response to a PIL challenging the reduced NEET PG cut-off, which was lowered to near zero in some cases for the 2025-26 academic session.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

 The Union Health Ministry has defended its decision to reduce the NEET-PG qualifying percentile, stating that a low cut-off doesn't necessarily mean incompetence. The ministry told the Supreme Court that the decision was made after thorough discussions, as many PG medical seats, including in government colleges, remained unfilled.

Govt defends NEET PG low cut-off

The affidavit filed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated, “It is submitted that the NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence, which stands established by the MBBS qualification itself of the candidates but to generate an inter se merit list for allocation of limited postgraduate seats. The NEET PG scores are a function of relative performance and examination design, which cannot be construed as determinative of clinical incompetence."

The ministry has termed the revised NEET-PG percentile a "policy decision" beyond the court's jurisdiction, highlighting that MBBS graduates undergo rigorous training across 16-17 specialities and a mandatory one-year internship, establishing their basic competence. “In NEET-PG 2025, after completion of Round 2 of counselling, a total of 9,621 seats remained vacant in All India Quota (AIQ) across various specialities. Out of these, 5,213 seats were vacant in Government medical colleges alone,” read the affidavit.

What is the NEET PG controversy?


The statement comes amid criticism over the reduced cut-off, which was lowered to near zero in some cases for the 2025-26 academic session. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which was hearing pleas challenging the reduction in the percentile cut-off, observed that while the Government was justified in saying NEET-PG is not an entry-level MBBS exam and candidates are already qualified doctors, it would still have to consider whether such a drastic reduction to zero-percentile and negative scores (-40) impacts quality. The concern, the bench indicated, was primarily about maintaining standards in postgraduate education. The pleas challenge the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) January 13, 2026, notice reducing the minimum qualifying percentile for Round 3 counselling of NEET-PG 2025–26.to introduce a new scheme to benefit account holders

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
