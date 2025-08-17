NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will most likely announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate, NEET PG Result 2025, on September. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, Check dates, how to download

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will most likely announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate, NEET PG Result 2025, on September 3, 2025. As per the trends of announcement of results in previous years, the NBE releases the NEET PG Result within one month of the exam. This year the NEET PG exam 2025 was held on August 3.

NEET PG 2025 exam

The NEET PG 2025 exam was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift online, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM in 233 centres throughout the country. Over 2.42 lakh students submitted their applications for the exam. Carrying hard copy of the admit cards, which were issued on July 31, 2025, was compulsory to enter the examination hall.

As the examination is concluded, candidates eagerly await the results to further go for the NEET PG counseling and NEET PG admission process. For any official update regarding NEET PG 2025, candidates can check the official website, at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Once NEET PG Result 2025 is declared, students can check it on the official website, at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Before downloading the result, candidates should keep their login credentials ready to move smoothly and without hurdles in the process of checking results.

How to download NEET PG 2025 result

After the announcement of the results, candidates can follow these steps to check and download their NEET PG scorecards:

-Visit the official NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in or the dedicated NEET PG portal.

-Search and click on the “NEET PG 2025 Result” link on the homepage.

-Candidates should then fill in their registration number, date of birth, and other required credentials.

-Click on submit to view the result.

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

What is NEET PG?

NEET PG serves as the national eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admissions to various postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma programmes, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programmes.

Over two lakh candidates are expected to take part in the highly competitive examination this year.

Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, NEET PG was postponed by more than seven weeks after the NBE approached the Supreme Court requesting additional time. Subsequently, on June 3, the NBE formally filed for a date extension, citing operational challenges, including the scaling up of test centres and enhanced security protocols. The Court, acknowledging these concerns, ultimately approved the new date of August 3.





