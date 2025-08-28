NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS releases merit list for 50% All India Quota seats, check ranks, scores, direct link HERE

The NEET PG 2025 was held on August 3, and the result was announced on August 19.

NEET PG Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The merit list includes candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category, NEET PG scores, overall ranks, AIQ ranks, and category-wise AIQ ranks. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website of natboard.edu.in. The merit list is for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, DrNB (6-year courses), and NBEMS Diploma courses for the 2025-26 session.

Final merit list and state quota lists

NBEMS has clarified that the final merit list and state quota lists will be prepared separately by the respective states/UTs based on eligibility, regulations, and reservation policies.

What will the All India 50% Quota Scorecard display?

NEET PG 2025 Rank: Overall position among all candidates. All India 50% Quota Rank: Position among those eligible for AIQ counselling. All India 50% Quota Category Rank: Position within a candidate’s category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS).

AIQ scorecards

The All India 50% Quota Scorecards will be available for download on/after September 5 from the NBEMS website. NBEMS has advised candidates to regularly check the MCC website (mcc.nic.in) for seat availability and counselling schedules.

NEET PG 2025

The NEET PG 2025 was held on August 3, and the result was announced on August 19. Category-wise cut-off marks were also released along with the results.