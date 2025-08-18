'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

How is Vice President elected? Who can contest? Proportional Representation?

Viral: German Shepherd jumping from balcony to protect kids from a stray dog

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles

NEET PG 2025: When declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 03:03 PM IST

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to declare the NEET PG Result soon. As per media reports, the NEET PG Result is expected to be declared by September 3, 2025. However, no official update on the NEET PG result date has been shared by NBEMS. Once declared, candidates can download the NEET PG Result online on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates must obtain at least as high as the cut-off scores for their respective categories in order to pass the NEET PG 2025. Together with the results, the NEET PG 2025 cut-off scores will be revealed.

However, NBEMS noted the cut-off percentiles for many categories in the exam's information bulletin.

 50th percentile for EWS and general
 40th percentile for SC, ST, and OBC (include PwD of SC, ST, and OBC)
 45th Percentile for UR PwD

Up to six months after the results are announced, the NEET PG scorecard will be accessible for download on the NBEMS official website. Candidates cannot request a re-evaluation, recheck, or re-total of their grades or outcomes through NBEMS.

ALSO READ: Meet IIT-JEE topper, 2nd girl ever to score perfect 300 in JEE Main result, got admission in..., she is from...

 

About NEET PG 2025

After the Supreme Court scrapped the two-shift exam arrangement to guarantee transparency, NEET PG 2025 was administered this year. Admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma programs in all Indian medical institutes requires passing a national exam. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports that there are 74,306 PG seats available in India.

 With 301 cities and 1,052 test centers, over 2.42 lakh students took the NEET PG 2025 exam. The test, which was computer-based (CBT), was administered in a single shift.

ALSO READ: NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check important date, how to download marksheet

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
Advertisement
