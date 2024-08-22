NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results, scorecards expected soon

NEET PG Result 2024: Candidates can log in to check their NEET PG results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NBEMS is expected to announce the results of NEET PG 2024 anytime soon. However, an official confirmation by NBEMS is awaited. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 was conducted on August 11. Once declared the results can be checked on the official websites -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

How to check NEET PG 2024 Result

Step 1: Go to nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select ‘NEET PG’ link

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG result PDF

Step 4: The list will appear on your screen

Step 5: Find your roll number and check your result

The NEET PG 2024 results will be released in a roll number-wise format. After the release of NEET PG result, the counselling schedule will be released by NBEMS in due course of time. The NBEMS will first release the NEET PG results, followed by the distribution of individual scorecards to candidates.