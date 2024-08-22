Twitter
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results, scorecards expected soon

NEET PG Result 2024: Candidates can log in to check their NEET PG results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Results, scorecards expected soon
    NBEMS is expected to announce the results of NEET PG 2024 anytime soon. However, an official confirmation by NBEMS is awaited. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 was conducted on August 11. Once declared the results can be checked on the official websites -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

    How to check NEET PG 2024 Result

    Step 1: Go to nbe.edu.in

    Step 2: Select ‘NEET PG’ link

    Step 3: Click on the NEET PG result PDF

    Step 4: The list will appear on your screen

    Step 5: Find your roll number and check your result

    The NEET PG 2024 results will be released in a roll number-wise format. After the release of NEET PG result, the counselling schedule will be released by NBEMS in due course of time. The NBEMS will first release the NEET PG results, followed by the distribution of individual scorecards to candidates.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
