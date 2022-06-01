NEET PG Result 2022 declared on nbe.edu.in: Steps to check the results

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

File photo

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBE) Wednesday declared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) result 2022. The examination was conducted on May 21, 2022.

Medical aspirants can check their results on nbe.edu.in. Direct link here.

NEET PG Result 2022: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG

Step 2: Now click on the Results

Step 3: A new window would open – enter your registration number and submit to view your result.

After clearing NEET PG, candidates can seek admission to any course including MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in colleges across India including AIIMS, New Delhi and other centres.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.