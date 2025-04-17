The last date to submit your applications is May 7, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, in two computer-based shifts.

NEET PG 2025 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG). Candidates can apply online through the NBEMS official portal. The last date to submit your applications is May 7, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, in two computer-based shifts. NEET PG is conducted for medical aspirants seeking admission in MD, MS, or PG Diploma programmes across India. All candidates are required to fill out the registration form to obtain an application ID (User/Login ID) and password. User ID and Password will be sent through SMS and Email. Get a direct link HERE.

Steps for NEET PG 2025 registration:

Step 1: Go to the NBEMS website -- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on examination, then NEET PG

Step 3: Read the information bulletin: Understand the eligibility, exam format, and other critical guidelines before proceeding.

Step 4: Register yourself by creating a user profile using your email and mobile number.

Step 5: Fill in the application form: Enter academic, personal, and contact details carefully.

Step 6: Upload required documents: Attach scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and other necessary certificates.

Before filling up the form, candidates must follow the instructions carefully:

- Do not fill the application form using mobile phone.

- Candidate has to first "register" to receive the User ID and Password.

- Candidate will receive the User ID and Password on the registered email address and/or on the registered mobile number.

- After successful registration, candidate can login with the User ID and Password to complete the application form.

- Candidate must provide Name, Nationality, Mobile Number, Email Address and Test City correctly and carefully as these details cannot be changed once the Application is submitted.