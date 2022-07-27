Search icon
NEET PG 2022: SC to hear EWS quota plea on August 2, challenges 10% quota

Supreme Court challenged the 10 per cent reservation criteria for EWS students in NEET PG 2022 government college admission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

NEET PG | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court posted the petitions today challenging the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission through NEET-PG 2022 in government colleges, suggest reports. The petitions were listed before the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

The apex court asked for an explanation from the government on why the parameters of EWS are at the same margin as the creamy layer of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), at an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

The petition seeking the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) for NEET PG counselling was filed last year by NEET PG aspirants. The students who are dissatisfied claim that the action is unfair to “meritorious” students.

A three-member review committee has been set up by the centre, comprising former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, ICSSR member secretary VK Malhotra, and Sanjeev Sanyal, the Centre's Principal Economic Adviser.

The committee suggested in its report that the existing limit of Rs 8 lakh in family income to qualify for the EWS reservation benefit be maintained, calling it "reasonable for the purpose."

The top court maintained the constitutional validity of the quota for the OBC and EWS categories in the NEET PG counselling during the hearing in January 2022, following fervent protests from NEET PG candidates who were left waiting for the NEET PG 2021 counselling to commence. However, no final judgement was rendered on the matter.

