NEET PG, NEET MDS 2026 exam schedule announced; check dates here

NEET-PG 2026 and NEET-MDS 2026 are India's most significant medical entrance tests.

NEET PG 2026 exam date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative examination schedule for two of India's most significant medical entrance tests -- NEET-PG 2026 and NEET-MDS 2026. This announcement officially marks the beginning of the postgraduate medical entrance examination cycle for 2026. Medical and dental aspirants across India can begin planned and structured preparation for the upcoming computer-based tests.

NEET-MDS 2026: The exam is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026. NBEMS has also specified the internship completion deadline, which is a key eligibility criterion. Candidates must complete their mandatory internship by May 31, 2026.

NEET-PG 2026: The exam is tentatively set for Sunday, August 30, 2026. The internship completion cut-off for NEET-PG candidates has been set as September 30, 2026.

NEET PG, MDS Exam Mode and Test Centres

Both NEET-PG 2026 and NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) across India. The confirmation of the CBT format allows candidates to focus on online mock tests and digital exam practice as part of their preparation strategy.