NEET PG Mop Up Round 2022 Provisional Result: MCC releases results at mcc.nic.in, check steps to download

The NEET PG Mop Up Round Final Result is likely to release tomorrow - November 19, 2022, after 10 am at www.mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate, NEET PG Mop Up Round Provisional Result on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. The MCC has issued the provisional results today. 

The NEET PG Mop Up Round Final Result is likely to release tomorrow - November 19, 2022, after 10 am as candidates can submit discrepancies by 10 am.

NEET PG Mop Up Round Provisional Result 2022 Notice

NEET PG Mop Up Round Result 2022

According to the official notice, "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop Up Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 19.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law."

NEET PG Mop Up Round Provisional Result 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Counselling' link 

Step 3: The notice for Mop Up Round Provisional Result will now appear on the screen. 

Step 4: Download the provisional result from the website. 

Step 5: Take a copy of the same for future use. 

