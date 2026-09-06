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NEET PG Exam 2026: When will answer keys be released, how to access? Know here

NBEMS is expected to release NEET PG 2026 final answer key by September 30 along with result. The official examination schedule lists this date as the deadline for declaring the result. NBEMS has not specified exact date or time.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 10:11 AM IST

NEET PG Exam 2026: When will answer keys be released, how to access? Know here
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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 final answer key by September 30, along with the result. The date has been mentioned in the official examination schedule as the deadline for declaration of the result. However, NBEMS has not specified an exact date or time for releasing the result and final answer key.

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30 for 2,65,980 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 338 cities. Of these, 2,63,535 candidates completed the examination. The re-examination for 2,445 candidates in Jaipur was successfully conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm. The re-exam was required after the examination was halted at two centres in Jaipur's Sitapura area due to an internal power failure.

NEET PG 2026 Important Dates

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026
Test city information: August 11, 2026
Admit card release: August 27, 2026
Jaipur re-examination: September 5, 2026
Result declaration: By September 30, 2026
Final answer key: Expected along with the result by September 30, 2026
Internship completion cut-off: September 30, 2026

How to download NEET PG 2026 final answer key?

Once released, candidates can download the NEET PG 2026 final answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Go to the NEET PG 2026 section.
Click on the link for the NEET PG 2026 Final Answer Key.
The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
Download the PDF and check the answers considered for evaluation.
Save a copy of the final answer key for future reference.

NEET PG 2026 final answer key: What candidates should know?

The final answer key will contain the answers NBEMS used to evaluate candidates' responses. Candidates should note that the final answer key is different from a provisional answer key, as it reflects the answers used for the final evaluation of the examination.

The NEET PG result will also include candidates' qualifying status and the applicable cut-off. The cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2026 is September 30, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in for latest updates on result declaration and final answer key release

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