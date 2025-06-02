National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift.

NEET-PG 2025 news: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination, which was earlier scheduled for June 15, 2025. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly, National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said in a notice. "NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, has been postponed to arrange for more test centres and required infrastructure," it said.

The postponement comes after the Supreme Court’s verdict to conduct the NEET PG 2025 examination in a single shift to ensure that “complete transparency is maintained”. The dates for all events related to the NEET PG exam, including the release of city allotment slip, and admit card will be revised.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information on the revised schedule, the release of the admit card, and further instructions for candidates. The move aims to standardise exam conditions for all candidates and address concerns raised about discrepancies in previous multi-shift examinations. NEET-PG is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate medical programmes in India.

