NEET-PG counselling to commence from January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

After several months of delay, the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG counselling have been announced. The NEET-PG counselling will commence from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

The Supreme Court on January 7, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22. It also upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quotas.

"As assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors, following the order of the Honourable Supreme Court, the NEET-PG counselling is being started by the Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022,” the health minister said in a tweet

"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," Mandaviya further added. The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.

Its results were declared in the last week of September following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling to begin. Resident doctors of various medical colleges across the entire country last month held protests and boycotted work demanding expedition of the counselling.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had also given a push to the commencement of the NEET PG counseling, which has been stalled for several months now, stating that there was an “urgent need” to start the admission process on the existing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservations in the All India Quota seats.

The Supreme Court bench had said, “Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated July 29, 2021, including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC (other backward class) category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ (All India Quota) seat.”

(With PTI inputs)