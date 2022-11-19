NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Final Result: MCC releases results at mcc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Final Result today - November 19, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Final Result from the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

Yesterday, MCC released the NEET PG Mop Up Round Provisional Result on the official website. According to the official notice, "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop Up Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 19.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law."

MCC has now issued the final result and candidates can download the PDF and start reporting to colleges with the necessary documents.

NEET PG Mop Up Round Final Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Counselling' link

Step 3: Click on the 'Final Result PG 2022 Mop Up Round MD MS DNB' link.

Step 4: Download the final result from the website.

Step 5: Take a copy of the same for future use.

Candidates would be required to go and submit the required documents to the allotted colleges, the details of which will be out soon.