NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

EDUCATION
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025. Candidates can download the schedule on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
According to the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, registrations for round 1 have already started. The last date for candidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment is November 5, 2025. MCC has also started the NEET PG counselling 2025 round for the 1 choice filling process, for which the locking window will open at 4 PM on the same date. MCC has also released the seat matrix PDF for the NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling.
For Round 1,
NEET PG counselling registration date: From October 17 to November 5, 2025
NEET PG choice filling date: October 28- November 5
Seat allotment result: November 8
For Round 2,
NEET PG counselling registration dates: November 19 to 24
Choice filling, locking dates: November 19 to 24
Seat allotment result date: November 26
For Round 3,
NEET PG counselling registration dates- December 8 to 14
Choice filling and locking dates: December 9 to 14
Seat allotment result date: December 17.
To apply for the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025, candidates need to
-Visit the MCC website- mcc.nic.in
-Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link.
-Fill the counselling application form with the required details and upload the necessary documents.
-Next, pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit.
-Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a printout.