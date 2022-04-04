NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Round Results to be declared today at mcc.nic.in - Steps to download

MCC will declare the results of the NEET PG Counselling 2022 special round on Monday April 4, 2022.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2021 seat allotment result for the Special Round today, on April 4, 2022. Medical aspirants can check their results on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the mop-up round counselling held for All India Quota (AIQ) of the NEET-PG courses for year 2021-22, and ordered a fresh mop-up round. A bench, headed by Justice D.Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Bela Trivedi, said: "The All India Quota mop-up round of counselling shall stand cancelled. For the 146 additional seats which became available after AIQ round 2 on March 16, 2022, a fresh round of counselling shall be conducted as a special case. Students who have joined in round 2 either of the state quota or of the AIQ, will be at liberty to participate in the fresh round of counselling without any financial penalties."

Also Read: NTA NEET UG 2022: Latest updates on official notification, registration, changes that students must know

Step to Check NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Round Results:

- Go to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

- Click on the link to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 special round result available (once declared) on the homepage

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Key in your credentials and login

- The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Round Results will be displayed on the screen

- Download the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Round Results

- Keep a printout of the same for further need