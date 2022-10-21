NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list released at mcc.nic.in, get direct link here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the result of the NEET counselling 2022 seat allotment for the first round tomorrow, October 21. NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps to check
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the “PG Medical counselling” section on the homepage
- Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”
- Enter the login credentials, if required.
- Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.
NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule
- NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Registration Date: October 10 to 14, 2022
- NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Choice filling/locking: October 10 to 14, 2022
- Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: October 14 to 16, 2022
- Processing of seat allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022
- NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date: October 19, 2022
- Reporting/ Joining: October 20 to October 26, 2022
For the unversed, the NEET PG provisional allotment result for the Round 2 was released on October 18, and the seat allotment process was conducted from October 17 to 18, 2022.
All the candidates who will be allotted seats in the Round 2 will need to join their course according to their NEET PG Seat allotment order between October 20 and 26, 2022.