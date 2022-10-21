NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list released at mcc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the result of the NEET counselling 2022 seat allotment for the first round tomorrow, October 21. NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “PG Medical counselling” section on the homepage

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Registration Date: October 10 to 14, 2022

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Choice filling/locking: October 10 to 14, 2022

Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: October 14 to 16, 2022

Processing of seat allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date: October 19, 2022

Reporting/ Joining: October 20 to October 26, 2022



For the unversed, the NEET PG provisional allotment result for the Round 2 was released on October 18, and the seat allotment process was conducted from October 17 to 18, 2022.



All the candidates who will be allotted seats in the Round 2 will need to join their course according to their NEET PG Seat allotment order between October 20 and 26, 2022.