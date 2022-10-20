NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list expected soon at mcc.nic.in

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to declare the result of NEET counselling 2022 seat allotment for the first round tomorrow, October 21. However, MCC has not shared any official time for releasing the seat allotment result. Once released, NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule



NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Registration Date: October 10 to 14, 2022



NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Choice filling/locking: October 10 to 14, 2022



Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: October 14 to 16, 2022

Processing of seat allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022



NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date: October 19, 2022



Reporting/ Joining: October 20 to October 26, 2022



For the unversed, the NEET PG provisional allotment result for the Round 2 was released on October 18, and the seat allotment process was conducted from October 17 to 18, 2022.



All the candidates who will be allotted seats in the Round 2 will need to join their course according to their NEET PG Seat allotment order between October 20 and 26, 2022.