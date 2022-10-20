Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list expected soon at mcc.nic.in

Once released, NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list expected soon at mcc.nic.in
File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to declare the result of NEET counselling 2022 seat allotment for the first round tomorrow, October 21. However, MCC has not shared any official time for releasing the seat allotment result. Once released, NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 final merit list will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. 

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule 
 
NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Registration Date: October 10 to 14, 2022 
 
NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule Choice filling/locking: October 10 to 14, 2022
 
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: October 14 to 16, 2022

Processing of seat allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022
 
NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date: October 19, 2022 
 
Reporting/ Joining: October 20 to October 26, 2022
 
For the unversed, the NEET PG provisional allotment result for the Round 2 was released on October 18, and the seat allotment process was conducted from October 17 to 18, 2022.
 
All the candidates who will be allotted seats in the Round 2 will need to join their course according to their NEET PG Seat allotment order between October 20 and 26, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.