NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, check schedule here

File photo

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per the official schedule issued, round 2 registrations for NEET PG Counselling to commence on October 10, 2022 at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 has been recently concluded by MCC.

As per schedule, the candidates can register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 till 12 pm on October 14 and the payment facility for the candidates will be available up to 8 pm.

Candidates can complete the choice filling/locking step from October 11 to October 14 up to 11.55 pm.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 – Round 2 Important Dates

Registration begins: October 10, 2022.

Last date to register: October 14, 2022 till 12 PM (Payment till 8 PM)

Choice filling begins: October 11, 2022.

Last date for choice filling and locking: October 14, 2022 till 11:55 PM, Choice locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM

Verification of Internal candidates: October 14 to 16, 2022.

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: October 19, 2022.

Reporting and Joining: October 20 to 26, 2022.