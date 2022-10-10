Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, check schedule here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will be starting the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, check schedule here
File photo

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 begins today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per the official schedule issued, round 2 registrations for NEET PG Counselling to commence on October 10, 2022 at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 has been recently concluded by MCC.  

As per schedule, the candidates can register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 till 12 pm on October 14 and the payment facility for the candidates will be available up to 8 pm.
Candidates can complete the choice filling/locking step from October 11 to October 14 up to 11.55 pm.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 – Round 2 Important Dates
Registration begins: October 10, 2022.
Last date to register: October 14, 2022 till 12 PM (Payment till 8 PM)
Choice filling begins: October 11, 2022.
Last date for choice filling and locking: October 14, 2022 till 11:55 PM, Choice locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM
Verification of Internal candidates: October 14 to 16, 2022.
Processing of Seat Allotment: October 17 to 18, 2022
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: October 19, 2022.
Reporting and Joining: October 20 to 26, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why
5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet
Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.