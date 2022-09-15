NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 registrations to begin TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Medical Counselling Committee is all set to begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 Round 1 today - September 15, 2022. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 pm. The verification process will then be carried out by respective Universities/Institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022.
The seat allotment process will be held till September 27, and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.
After the Round 1 results are out, the registration process will begin for Round 2 seat allotment on October 10, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022, at noon.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - www.mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link for registration on the screen
Step 4: Enter the necessary information and register.
Step 5: Login and fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form.
Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 – List of documents
Class 10/12th mark sheet
Birth certificate
MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate
NEET PG 2022 admit card
NEET PG 2022 Result
Internship certificate
Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN Card or voter ID
Disability certificate (if any)
Caste certificate (if any)