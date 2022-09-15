NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 registrations to begin TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee is all set to begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 Round 1 today - September 15, 2022. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 pm. The verification process will then be carried out by respective Universities/Institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022.

The seat allotment process will be held till September 27, and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

After the Round 1 results are out, the registration process will begin for Round 2 seat allotment on October 10, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022, at noon.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for registration on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary information and register.

Step 5: Login and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 – List of documents

Class 10/12th mark sheet

Birth certificate

MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 Result

Internship certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN Card or voter ID

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)