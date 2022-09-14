NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 registration process to begin tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check steps to apply

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 registration process is all set to open tomorrow - September 15, 2022. Candidates can apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till September 23 up to 8:00 pm. The verification process will then be carried out by respective Universities/Institutes from September 23 to 24, 2022.

READ | JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Kashmir Division, get direct link here

The seat allotment process will be held till September 27, and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

After the Round 1 results are out, the registration process will begin for Round 2 seat allotment on October 10, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022, at noon.

Step-by-step process to register for the NEET PG COunselling 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for registration on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary information and register.

Step 5: Login and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

READ | CUET UG 2022 Result Date, Time: NTA opens CUET UG correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Other important details

Do not share the password created for Registration with anyone.

Only register on the official website www.mcc.nic.in and no other.

MCC of DGHS allocates seats to candidates based on merit and choices filled by them through MCC software. This can be downloaded by successful candidates via the MCC website.

MCC does not allot seats on a nomination basis. It is also important to note that no letters are issued by the MCC of DGHS to successful students.