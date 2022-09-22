Search icon
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC removes four seats from Round 1, details here

MCC has removed four seats from the NEET PG Round 1 counselling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released a notice informing that it has withdrawn the four seats from NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling. In the new notice, MCC has mentioned that it is removing four seats from the matrix and will ensure that the final NEET PG seat allotment result is declared after discarding these seats.

MCC's official notice on NEET PG Counselling reads, "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institute to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 due to reasons mentioned below. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following PG seats from the seat matrix of Round 1."

The seats for Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad have been removed from the NEET PG counselling. In Gandhi Medical College, 1 UR and 1 SC NEET PG AIQ seats have been removed from the MD Radiotherapy/Radio Oncology (RADT) program as MCC has not recognised the same. 

In BJ Government Medical College of Ahmedabad, 1 SC and 1 ST category seats have been removed from the MD (Emergency and Critical Care)/ MD (Emergency Medicine) program as they were 'erroneously added.'

