NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in, check steps

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking window today - November 16, 2022. The deadline was extended from November 13, 2022, of the Mop Up Round for candidates. Based on the Supreme Court order, the committee had decided to reopen the choice filling and locking process for candidates.

Candidates can apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking via the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

In an official notice released on November 14, MCC said, "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th November, 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data."

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round: Important dates to remember

The last date for choice filling is November 16, 2022, till 5 pm

The last date for choice locking is November 16, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round: Steps to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG 2022 Registration Link'.

Step 3: Login using your NEET PG Roll Number, and Password.

Step 4: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions accordingly.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

MCC started the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round on November 1, 2022. So far, it has extended the registrations and choice filling three times for candidates. MCC will now soon also share the provisional seat allotment date for candidates.