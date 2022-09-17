Search icon
NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration: Check important MCC guidelines by MCC on the medical entrance exam

NEET PG 2022 registration begins at mcc.nic.in. MCC releases guidelines to make changes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration: Check important MCC guidelines by MCC on the medical entrance exam
NEET PG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has allowed candidates to change their categories from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) or Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to Unreserved (UR) in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2022. 

The MCC has also allowed NEET PG 2022 candidates to change their nationality back to Indian. The move came after the MCC allowed candidates to change their nationality from Indian to Non-Residential Indian (NRI).

“It is for the information of NEET PG 2022 candidates who had inadvertently filled their category as SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC in the registration form of NBE but later realised that they are unable to claim reserved category seat due to any reason. MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is allowing ‘Change of Category’ option on front page of Registration form which may be availed by only those candidates who wish to change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS to UR category for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling, 2022 and subsequent rounds,” the MCC said in the official notification. 

The MCC further added that once the candidates change their category or nationality from ‘NRI’ to ‘INDIAN’, then they will be deemed to be UR/Indian for further rounds of NEET PG 2022 counselling and they will not be able to change their category or nationality. 

“It is again informed that the candidates can avail the facility of ‘Change of Category/Nationality’ only once. Also, as per the counselling policy of MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, benefit of OBC reservation is given to candidates of OBC-NCL category who belong to Central List of OBC,” MCC notification further stated.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling registration has begun at mcc.nic.in. With this, the candidates can register for the NEET PG counselling process for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) round 1 till September 23.

