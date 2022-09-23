NEET PG counselling 2022: Last date TODAY to register for NEET PG Counselling Round 1 at mcc.nic.in

File photo

The last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 round 1 is today, September 23. Candidates can apply for NEET PG round one through the official website- mcc.nic.in by 12 noon today. The last date to pay the registration fee is today (September 23) till 8 pm.

The choice filling window is open till September 25 up to 11:55 PM and choice locking will be done from 3.00 PM to 11.55 PM on September 25.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Important Dates

NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment: September 15 to 23, 2022

Choice filling/locking: September 20 to 25, 2022

Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: September 23 to 24, 2022

Processing of seat allotment: September 26-27, 2022

NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result: September 28, 2022

Reporting/ Joining: September 29 to October 4, 2022

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: How to register