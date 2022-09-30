NEET PG Counselling 2022 first seat allotment result to be declared TODAY at mcc.nic.in

File photo

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022) Counselling first seat allotment list to be released today, September 30, 2022. The NEET PG Counselling 20222 first seat allotment result has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the official website-mcc.nic.in.

Once released, Candidates who have registered for Postgraduate medical admissions can visit the official website to check the result. Candidates have to log in to the MCC portal to access their NEET PG Seat allotment order.

As per the revised schedule, NEET PG Counselling round 1 result will release today and the reporting as per the allotted seats will be done from October 1 to October 7 up to 5 pm. Once released, candidates would be required to download their allotment order from the website and carry it while reporting to the allotted college.

NEET PG 2022: List of documents required

NEET PG 2022 Allotment letter

NEET PG Result, admit card issued by NBE

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Date of birth validating certificate

ID proof

Candidates should be aware that the list of required documents shown above is merely a brief summary of the full list, which can be found on the official website along with the required forms. Only until the designated college officials have physically examined the candidate's credentials will the admission be finalised.