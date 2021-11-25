NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court passes BIG order on dates

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a big update on the counselling session of NEET PG 2021 examinations, which now stands delayed. As per the hearing conducted on Thursday, the matter has been further deferred by the court and the NEET PG 2021 counselling stands delayed by four weeks.

The Centre had told the apex court on November 25 that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for postgraduate medical courses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre sought four weeks time from a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, saying a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS.

It was further stated in the Court that the NEET PG 2021 counselling dates shall remain postponed till a decision is reached regarding the EWS determining criteria. "In the matter, I have instruction to say that the government has decided to revisit the criteria. We will formulate a committee and take a fresh decision within four weeks. Till then the counselling shall remain stayed only. I give my assurance," Solicitor General told the Bench.

The hearing regarding this matter has been deferred by the Supreme Court. The NEET PG 2021 issue has now been scheduled to be heard on January 6, 2022. Earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre to put on hold the counselling for NEET PG 2021 until it decides the validity of the Centre`s decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota.

It had said that NEET-PG counselling will not start without its approval as the court is examining a plea against the Centre`s decision for medical admission. The Central government had also assured the apex court that the counselling process will not commence till the Bench decides the matter.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee July 29 notice providing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for EWS category for the admission in the NEET for all medical seats.