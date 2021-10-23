Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Education


NEET PG Counselling 2021 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration begins next week

MCC has released the NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule on its official website mcc.nic.in


File photo

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 23, 2021, 11:16 PM IST

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021. Candidates can go through the counselling schedule for post-graduate courses on the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The Round 1 registration will start on October 25, 2021. The last date to register is October 29, 2021. 

The NEET PG 2021 counselling result for the first round will be announced on November 3.

MCC will conduct the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes.

The official notice reads, “All Candidates participating in the NEET- PG Counselling, 2021 are hereby informed that the PG Counselling is scheduled to commence from 25/10/2021. NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and Accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in Round 1 may be added in Round 2 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021”.

NEET PG counselling schedule 2021 is mentioned below:

Registration/Payment  

Round 1: October 25 to October 29         

Round 2: November 15 to November 19

Choice Filling/ Locking 

Round 1: October 26 to October 29         

Round 2: November 16 to November 19

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Institutes               

Round 1: October 30 to October 31         

Round 2: November 20 to November 21

Processing of Seat Allotment    

Round 1: November 1 to November 2.  

Round 2: November 22 to November 23

Result  

Round 1: November 3   

Round 2: November 24

Reporting           

Round 1: November 4 to November 10 

Round 2: November 25 to December 02

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Process: 

- Counselling Registration

- Registration fee submission

- Choice filling and locking

- Declaration of seat allotment result

- Reporting to the allotted college