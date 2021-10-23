NEET PG Counselling 2021 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration begins next week

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021. Candidates can go through the counselling schedule for post-graduate courses on the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The Round 1 registration will start on October 25, 2021. The last date to register is October 29, 2021.

The NEET PG 2021 counselling result for the first round will be announced on November 3.

MCC will conduct the counselling for NEET-PG 2021 for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes.

The official notice reads, “All Candidates participating in the NEET- PG Counselling, 2021 are hereby informed that the PG Counselling is scheduled to commence from 25/10/2021. NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and Accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in Round 1 may be added in Round 2 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021”.

NEET PG counselling schedule 2021 is mentioned below:

Registration/Payment

Round 1: October 25 to October 29

Round 2: November 15 to November 19

Choice Filling/ Locking

Round 1: October 26 to October 29

Round 2: November 16 to November 19

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Institutes

Round 1: October 30 to October 31

Round 2: November 20 to November 21

Processing of Seat Allotment

Round 1: November 1 to November 2.

Round 2: November 22 to November 23

Result

Round 1: November 3

Round 2: November 24

Reporting

Round 1: November 4 to November 10

Round 2: November 25 to December 02

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Process:

- Counselling Registration

- Registration fee submission

- Choice filling and locking

- Declaration of seat allotment result

- Reporting to the allotted college