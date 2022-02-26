NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 reporting deadline extended to THIS date

Good news for candidates waiting to give the round 2 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for round 2 reporting of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling. Candidates can now apply till 3 pm on February 27, 2022.

The date of counselling has been extended adhering to repeated requests from candidates and considering that many colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2.

MCC’s official notice says, “Candidates should ensure that the Admission Letters issued to them by the allotted college have been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS. Any other letter issued offline by the college will not be accepted and the admission of the candidate will be treated ‘Null & Void’.”

Earlier, the MCC had allowed candidates to complete the choice filling for NEET PG 2021 round 2 counselling applicants till February 15. Notably, the online registrations for round 2 of NEET PG counselling took place from February 4 to February 10, 2022. The authorities have already announced provisional results over a week ago and have given candidates additional time till February 17, 6 pm to raise any concerns.

The results for NEET PG 2021 final round were also released on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

All candidates have been advised to keep all documents ready with them.