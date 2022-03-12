NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration, choice-filling for mop-up round ends today – Check details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Last date for mop-up round registration TODAY

The registration and choice-filling for the mop-up round of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021 will end today. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was supposed to close registrations the registrations on March 7, but later it was extended to March 12.

All seats of NEET PG counselling that remained vacant in round 1 and round 2 will now be filled in the mop-up round on March 12. Candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the official website of MCC i.e. mcc.nic.in.

How to apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 mop-up round

* Visit the official website of MCC i.e. mcc.nic.in

* You will see the link 'PG Medical Counselling' on homepage.

* You will be redirected to another page. There click on 'Online registration' link

* Login by entering your NEET PG roll number and other asked details

* Fill the application form and upload all required documents

* Pay the application fees and submit your form

* Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates must note that MCC NEET PG Counseling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats are scheduled to take place in four rounds instead of the two rounds planned earlier - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The MCC holds NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and recognised universities. It also conducts seats for Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and at JIPMER and AIIMS seats.