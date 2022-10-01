Search icon
NEET PG Counseling 2022: MCC to begin Round 1 reporting today for allotted candidates

The MCC released the final result on September 30, 2022 for Round 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:11 AM IST

File photo

Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has started the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate Counseling 2022. MCC released the final result for NEET PG Counselling 2022 on September 30, 2022, for Round 1. Candidates can download the result and allotment letter through the official website, mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Round 1 registrations began on September 15, 2022 and continued till September 23, 2022 (12 noon) as per server time. Round 1 choice of filling and locking was from September 20 to September 25 up to 11.55 pm. Dates were shifted due to the withdrawal of the provisional result and a notice was released for the same. Provisional results were supposed to be out on September 28, 2022, but were released on September 30, 2022, as per schedule. There has been no notice regarding a change in Round 2's dates, thus they stay the same.

Candidates should be aware that the results have been made public and that anyone who has been given a seat must report to their specific colleges or institutions. A set of supporting documents must be carried, along with money for the fee. According to the new Round 1 timetable, the last day to report is October 7, 2022, at 5 p.m

