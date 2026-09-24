NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in; Know category-wise cut-off and more

A total of 2,63,544 candidates took the NEET-PG 2026 examination on August 30, while 2,416 candidates appeared in the re-examination held on September 5 in Jaipur. Candidates who took the exam can check their results and ranks on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the NEET-PG 2026 results today, September 24. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate was held on August 30 for admissions to various PG medical courses for the 2026-27 session.

A total of 2,63,544 candidates took the NEET-PG 2026 examination on August 30, while 2,416 candidates appeared in the re-examination held on September 5 in Jaipur.

Candidates who took the exam can check their results and ranks on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

#NEETPG2026



Result of NEET-PG 2026 has been declared at NBEMS website. pic.twitter.com/Dlxw0hxhup — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) September 24, 2026

The re-exam was conducted for candidates scheduled at two centres in Jaipur. According to NBEMS, those candidates could not complete their exam due to an internal power failure and were later allowed to appear in the September 5 re-examination.

NEET PG Result 2026: Official website to download scorecard

Apart from natboard.edu.in, candidates can also download their NEET PG 2026 result from nbe.edu.in. Candidates must visit the official website to download the result PDF.

The websites to check the result are provided below

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2026: What are cutoff marks and percentile

The category-wise cutoff marks and percentile are also available. Check the details here

Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-Off Scores (Out of 720) General/EWS 50th percentile 262 General PwBD 45th percentile 244 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 226

Candidates can download their NEET-PG 2026 scorecards from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026. The scorecards will be available for download for six months from the date they are issued.

NEET PG Result 2026: Answer key

The NEET-PG 2026 answer key will also be published by NBEMS on or after October 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to access Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked and the scores awarded per question through their individual applicant login.

Respective States and Union Territories will prepare the final merit list and category-wise merit list for State Quota seats as per the applicable eligibility criteria, regulations, guidelines and reservation policies.