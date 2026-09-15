NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: Check expected date, step-by-step guide to download response sheet at nbe.edu.in here

EDUCATION
NEET PG answer key 2026 releasing soon on nbe.edu.in; candidates can download PDF, raise objections if needed, result expected by September-end.
NEET PG answer key 2026 will be released shortly on nbe.edu.in. NBEMS will publish it in PDF format for MD, MS and PG Diploma aspirants to cross-check answers and estimate marks before the result, which is expected by the end of September.
To download the answer key, follow these steps:
Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready.
Candidates can challenge the answer key if they find any error. Steps to raise objections:
NBEMS will check all objections and then release the final answer key.
For more details, visit the official website nbe.edu.in.
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By the end of September, the NEET PG results for 2026 are anticipated. The results are announced ten to sixteen days following the exam, according to historical patterns. Last year, the test was held on August 3, 2025, and the result was declared on August 19. In 2024, the exam was held on August 11 and the result was declared on August 23. Candidates can download the scorecard from nbe.edu.in by logging in with their credentials.