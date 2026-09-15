NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: Check expected date, step-by-step guide to download response sheet at nbe.edu.in here

NEET PG answer key 2026 releasing soon on nbe.edu.in; candidates can download PDF, raise objections if needed, result expected by September-end.

NEET PG answer key 2026 will be released shortly on nbe.edu.in. NBEMS will publish it in PDF format for MD, MS and PG Diploma aspirants to cross-check answers and estimate marks before the result, which is expected by the end of September.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026

To download the answer key, follow these steps:

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on the link - NEET PG 2026 answer key

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF

Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready.

How to raise objections

Candidates can challenge the answer key if they find any error. Steps to raise objections:

Go to nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG answer key objection window link

Log in with application number and date of birth

Select the question you want to challenge

Upload the correct answer with supporting proof in PDF

Pay the objection fee online

Submit and save the confirmation page

NBEMS will check all objections and then release the final answer key.

How to download NEET PG merit list 2026

Visit nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link

The merit list and toppers list will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout

For more details, visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

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NEET PG result date 2026

By the end of September, the NEET PG results for 2026 are anticipated. The results are announced ten to sixteen days following the exam, according to historical patterns. Last year, the test was held on August 3, 2025, and the result was declared on August 19. In 2024, the exam was held on August 11 and the result was declared on August 23. Candidates can download the scorecard from nbe.edu.in by logging in with their credentials.