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NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: Check expected date, step-by-step guide to download response sheet at nbe.edu.in here

NEET PG answer key 2026 releasing soon on nbe.edu.in; candidates can download PDF, raise objections if needed, result expected by September-end.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: Check expected date, step-by-step guide to download response sheet at nbe.edu.in here
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NEET PG answer key 2026 will be released shortly on nbe.edu.in. NBEMS will publish it in PDF format for MD, MS and PG Diploma aspirants to cross-check answers and estimate marks before the result, which is expected by the end of September.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026

To download the answer key, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the link - NEET PG 2026 answer key
  • The answer key PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the PDF
  • Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready.

How to raise objections

Candidates can challenge the answer key if they find any error. Steps to raise objections:

  • Go to nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the NEET PG answer key objection window link
  • Log in with application number and date of birth
  • Select the question you want to challenge
  • Upload the correct answer with supporting proof in PDF
  • Pay the objection fee online
  • Submit and save the confirmation page

NBEMS will check all objections and then release the final answer key.

How to download NEET PG merit list 2026

  • Visit nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link
  • The merit list and toppers list will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout

For more details, visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

Also read: Is iOS 18 update damaging iPhones? Apple faces CCPA probe in India over warranty policy: Report

NEET PG result date 2026

By the end of September, the NEET PG results for 2026 are anticipated. The results are announced ten to sixteen days following the exam, according to historical patterns. Last year, the test was held on August 3, 2025, and the result was declared on August 19. In 2024, the exam was held on August 11 and the result was declared on August 23. Candidates can download the scorecard from nbe.edu.in by logging in with their credentials.

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