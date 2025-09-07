NEET PG 2025: When will All India 50% Quota scorecards be released? Official notice says

Once released, students can visit the official website to check their scorecards online at natboard.edu.in. Candidates will need to use their NEET PG User ID and password to check their scorecards, which will be accessible on the official website for six months.

NEET PG 50% AIQ Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Result 2025 for All India 50% Quota (AIQ) candidates soon. Once released, students can visit the official website to check their scorecards online at natboard.edu.in. Candidates will need to use their NEET PG User ID and password to check their scorecards, which will be accessible on the official website for six months.

According to NBEMS official notification which was released on August 27, reads: "The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counselling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on/after 5th September 2025. Copy of Scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates."

This indicates that the aspirants' wait is soon over. The notice states that the scorecards could be released at any moment around the specified date. Since no hard copies will be sent to candidates, it is recommended that they monitor the NBEMS portal.

Importantly, once released, the NEET PG 2025 AIQ scorecards will be available for download for only six months. Candidates must download and save several copies for later use because they won't be able to access them from the portal after this time.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to Download AIQ Scorecards

Visit natboard.edu.in

Select the NEET PG AIQ 50% Scorecard link

Enter NEET PG roll number and password

The scorecard/marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy safely for reference

It should be mentioned that on August 27, 2025, the AIQ 50% merit list was already published. The next step in the admissions process is to download the scorecard.