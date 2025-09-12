NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court to hear transparency plea today; MCC counselling expected schedule soon

One of the petitions was filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF), which had previously opposed NBE’s decision to conduct NEET PG 2025 in two shifts and apply a normalisation formula.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the pleas of doctors and the aspirants of NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate) 2025 today (September 12). The revised answer key release system implemented by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has been the subject of a dispute by the petitioners. Only 'answer key IDs' were made available by NBEMS, rather than the whole question paper and comprehensive answer keys. Candidates argue that this approach makes it difficult for them to accurately verify their responses, raising concerns about the fairness of the evaluation process.

The United Doctors Front (UDF), which had earlier objected to NBE's intention to administer NEET PG 2025 in two shifts and use a normalisation procedure, submitted one of the petitions. Additionally, NBEMS issued a 'corrective notice' on August 21 that is currently being reviewed by the courts. In support of a petitioner, advocate Satyam Singh Rajpoot affirmed that the Supreme Court will consider all cases about NEET PG in one sitting.

The limited release of NEET PG 2025 answer keys, according to students, is 'opaque, confusing, and prevents meaningful verification.' They argue that this approach infringes their constitutional rights to a fair admissions procedure under Articles 14 and 21. 'The very purpose of publishing answer keys, which is to allow candidates to cross-check answers and raise objections,' reads one petition.

On April 29, the Supreme Court had already ordered NBE to make the normalisation formula, answer keys, and raw scores public. NBEMS has been accused by candidates of not adhering to this directive.

The schedule for the 50% All-India Quota (AIQ) seats is anticipated to be released shortly by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The counseling process might be delayed, though, if the court mandates that NBEMS release comprehensive answer keys. The NEET PG 2025 merit list has already been released, and admissions will proceed according to ranks; however, the Supreme Court's ruling could affect the final schedule.

NEET PG 2025 applicants argued during the previous Supreme Court hearing that publishing merely question IDs diminishes transparency and called for the availability of complete question papers and answer keys. NBEMS changed its strategy after first promising complete disclosure.

On August 3, 2025, the NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted in a single shift in accordance with a Supreme Court order that eliminated the requirement for ranking normalisation. Although complete questions were not given, the solution key was made public in accordance with the court's ruling.