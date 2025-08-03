Twitter
NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2025 examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, August 3, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The examination, which is a key gateway for admission into postgraduate medical courses in India.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2025 examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, August 3, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The examination, which is a key gateway for admission into postgraduate medical courses in India.

About Neet PG 2025

  • It will be held in a single shift from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • It is a computer-based test.
  • It will take place in multiple centres nationwide under strict examination protocols.

Strict protocols for NEET PG 2025

  • Candidates will be allowed entry into the examination centres between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. 
  • No entry will be permitted after the gate closing time.
  • As per the instructions issued by the NBEMS, candidates must carry a printed copy of the NEET PG 2025 admit card bearing a barcode or QR code.
  • Additionally, a photocopy of permanent or provisional registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI), State Medical Council (SMC), or National Medical Commission (NMC) must be brought to the exam venue, which will be collected by the authorities.
  • A valid and original photo identification proof is also mandatory.
  • Accepted documents include PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with a photograph.
  • In case a candidate brings an e-Aadhaar, it must be a high-quality colour printout with a clear and identifiable photograph that matches their appearance.
  • Candidates eligible under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must also carry a valid certificate issued by a competent authority.
  • Access to the login system will be granted at 8:45 a.m.
  • Candidates are expected to remain seated in their designated exam halls throughout the exam.

What is NEET PG?

NEET PG serves as the national eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admissions to various postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma programmes, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programmes.

Over two lakh candidates are expected to take part in the highly competitive examination this year.

Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, NEET PG was postponed by more than seven weeks after the NBE approached the Supreme Court requesting additional time. Subsequently, on June 3, the NBE formally filed for a date extension, citing operational challenges, including the scaling up of test centres and enhanced security protocols. The Court, acknowledging these concerns, ultimately approved the new date of August 3.

(with IANS inputs)

