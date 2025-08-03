NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight
EDUCATION
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2025 examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, August 3, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The examination, which is a key gateway for admission into postgraduate medical courses in India.
NEET PG serves as the national eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admissions to various postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma programmes, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programmes.
Over two lakh candidates are expected to take part in the highly competitive examination this year.
Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, NEET PG was postponed by more than seven weeks after the NBE approached the Supreme Court requesting additional time. Subsequently, on June 3, the NBE formally filed for a date extension, citing operational challenges, including the scaling up of test centres and enhanced security protocols. The Court, acknowledging these concerns, ultimately approved the new date of August 3.
(with IANS inputs)