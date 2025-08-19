Add DNA as a Preferred Source
NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here

NEET PG 2025 Results: NEET PG 2025 Results are out on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET PG cutoff 2025 is a minimum parameter for qualifying for the medical exam. The qualifying marks for different categories vary.

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 07:43 PM IST

NEET PG 2025 Results: NEET PG 2025 Results are out on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Students can check their results from the official website at the official link- natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG cutoff 2025 is a minimum parameter for qualifying for the medical exam. The candidates must score a minimum qualifying marks to be able to qualify for the NEET PG 2025 exam. The NEET PG cutoff is made after considering factors like the exam difficulty level, total candidates appeared in the NEET PG exam 2025, seats availability, and more.

What are the qualifying marks/cutoff percentile for NEET PG 2025?

The qualifying marks for different categories vary. The expected cutoff of NEET PG 2025, that is, the qualifying percentile and scores, is as follows. Expected NEET PG 2025 qualifying cutoff:

Category Qualifying Percentile Expected Score Range (out of 800)
General/EWS 50th 275 - 320
SC/ST/OBC (including PwD) 40th 245 - 275
General/EWS 45th 260 - 290

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

The result of NEET-PG 2025 indicated the score obtained by the candidates and their NEET-PG 2025 Rank. Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2025 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on/after 29.08.2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
