NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

NEET PG 2025 Result Updates: All NEET aspirants are eagerly waiting for their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) results. This year, the NEET PG exam was held on August 3 with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing. Now, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will likely release the NEET-PG results this week, a senior official of the board told The Indian Express. "NBE is trying to release the NEET PG results at the earliest," he said.

Once released, the candidates who appeared for the NEET-PG test can view their scores from the official NBEMS website -- natboard.edu.in. However, there is no new official release on the NBEMS website regarding the result. Check the direct link for the NBEMS website HERE.

Earlier, in the official notification of the NEET PG, NBEMS mentioned that the results would be declared by September 3. Now, however, an official from NMC told IE that if NEET PG 2025 results are not announced on Tuesday, they might be released between August 20 and 21.

How to download NEET PG Result 2025 once it is declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG result 2025 link displayed on the latest notification section

Step 3: The NEET PG result PDF will be open on the screen

Step 4: Search for your details using applicant ID/ roll number in the qualifying list pdf

Step 5: Check, download and save the NEET PG 2025 result PDF for future reference.

