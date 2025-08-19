NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here
EDUCATION
NEET PG results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET-PG results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the NEET-PG test can view their scores from the official NBEMS website -- natboard.edu.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on NEET PG result 2025 link displayed on the latest notification section
Step 3: The NEET PG result PDF will be open on the screen
Step 4: Search for your details using applicant ID/ roll number in the qualifying list pdf
Step 5: Check, download and save the NEET PG 2025 result PDF for future reference.
Get the direct link here.
The result of NEET-PG 2025 indicated the score obtained by the candidates and their NEET-PG 2025 Rank. Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2025 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on/after 29.08.2025
NEET-PG 2025 was conducted on 3 August 2025 for admission to various MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 Years Courses)/PG Medical Diploma Courses of 2025-26 admission session.
In accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 Years Courses)/PG Medical Diploma Courses as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2025, the cut-off scores for various categories are as follows:
"The merit position for All India 50% Quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy," NBEMS said in a statement.
