NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2025 exam date. It said the exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025 (Sunday). The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across various exam centers in India. NEET PG 2025 will be held in two shifts. NBEMS will release the official information bulletin soon on its website: natboard.edu.in. Once released, the bulletin will provide detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, application process, and other important guidelines.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts -- 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 7 pm. The internship completion deadline is set for July 31, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 exam will provide admissions to 12,690 Master of Surgery (MS), 24,360 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 922 PG Diploma seats across various institutions including the All India Quota (AIQ), state quota, deemed/central universities, and private colleges.

