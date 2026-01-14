NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Cut-off slashed below zero percentile for reserved, other categories, check details

Bangladesh Election 2026: Sheikh Hasina asks not to vote as Awami League is banned, says, 'No Boat, No Vote'
EDUCATION
NEET PG 2025 counselling cut-off has been slashed. Percentile reduced across categories, with the cut-off falling below zero.
Major relief for NEET PG aspirants, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has significantly reduced the NEET PG 2025 counselling cut-off across all categories. The cut-off for SC, ST, and OBC categories has been reduced to below zero percentile, marking one of the sudden reductions in recent years.
According to the revised criteria, the qualifying percentile for General/EWS candidates has been lowered from the 50th to the 7th percentile. In contrast, General PwBD candidates now require only the 5th percentile, down from the earlier 45th percentile. For SC/ST/OBC candidates, the qualifying percentile has been reduced from 40th to 0 percentile.
The cut-off scores have seen a sharp fall, with General/EWS dropping from 276 to 103, General PwBD from 255 to 90, and SC/ST/OBC from 235 to -40. Candidates are advised to check the revised cut-off details carefully before proceeding with NEET PG 2025 counselling.
In 2024, NBEMS released the cut-off percentiles.
percentile
NEET PG 2023 results were announced on March 14, 2023. The initial cut-off scores were as follows: