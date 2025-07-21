NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip out today, here's how you can download it

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is set to release city intimation slips for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025). Read on to know the steps to download it from the official website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release city intimation slips for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025). Candidates will also receive their exam city details on their registered email addresses. The exam city intimation slip is a preliminary document to inform candidates about the city where they will be attempting the examination, helping them plan their travel and stay. The Board will reportedly upload the NEET PG 2025 admit cards on July 31. All these documents will be released on NBEMS' official website: natboard.edu.in. If you want to download your exam city intimation slip, here are simple steps to do so.

How to download city intimation slip?

Follow the below steps:

Visit either of the following official NBEMS websites: www.natboard.edu.in or www.nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG 2025 link

Log in to your account using your registered user ID and password

Navigate to the link titled 'City Intimation Slip' or 'Exam City Details'

Click on that link to view, download, and print the intimation slip for future reference

It should be noted that exam city allocation is based on preferences given during the application process. Once the city has been allotted, no changes can be made.

When is NEET PG 2025 exam?

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on August 3. It will carry a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with four choices each. Candidates are required to select the correct or the most appropriate out of the four options. The NBEMS has also launched a dedicated official WhatsApp channel where it releases credible information and updates on NEET PG 2025 and other exams.