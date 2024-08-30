Twitter
Education

NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today, know steps to download, prepare for counselling

NEET PG 2024 scorecards will be released on August 30, with counselling to follow for successful candidates.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

NEET PG 2024 scorecard releasing today, know steps to download, prepare for counselling
NEET PG 2024 result out today
NEET PG 2024 scorecard out today: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2024 scorecard on August 30, 2024. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) can access their scorecards on the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 results were previously announced on August 23, 2024. Along with the results, the cutoff marks were also made available. To be eligible for NEET PG counseling, candidates must meet the following cutoff criteria: General/EWS candidates must score at the 50th percentile, SC/ST/OBC candidates (including those with disabilities in these categories) need to reach the 40th percentile, and UR-PwD candidates must achieve the 45th percentile.

Here’s how to check and download the NEET PG 2024 scorecard:

Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.
On the homepage, find and click on the link for the NEET PG 2024 scorecard.
Enter your login details and click the submit button.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Review your scorecard, download it, and print a hard copy for future use.
Once the scorecards are available, selected candidates must prepare for NEET PG counseling. For All India Quota seats, counseling will be managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and will be conducted on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, counseling for State Quota NEET PG seats will be organized by the respective state authorities.

According to the official notification, the merit position for the All India 50% Quota seats will be declared separately. States and Union Territories will generate the final merit list and category-wise merit list for State Quota seats based on their respective eligibility criteria, guidelines, and reservation policies.

The NEET PG 2024 exam took place on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. Over 2.28 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or reach out through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main. More information can be found on the official NBEMS website.

 

