NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details

The NEET PG was held on August 11 in two shifts - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm - for 2,28,540 candidates.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details
The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 soon. As per media reports, NEET PG scorecard expected to be released today (August 31). However, the board has not announced the exact time for the release of the scorecards. Once released, NEET PG scorecard will be available on the official website of the NBE - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The results were declared on August 23.

The NEET PG was conducted on August 11 in two shifts - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm - for 2,28,540 candidates. NEET PG was held in 416 locations in 170 cities around the country. Out of all the candidates who registered, 1,07,959 appeared for the first shift, and 1,08,177 appeared for the second shift.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, or Diploma courses.

NEET PG Results 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

  • Step 1- Visit the official websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
  • Step 2- Click on the link titled 'Download Scorecards'
  • Step 3- Enter your login credentials. 
  • Step 4- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5- Download the scorecard for future reference.
