Education

NEET PG 2024 admit cards to be out today; check steps to download, direct link here

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

NEET PG 2024 admit cards to be out today; check steps to download, direct link here
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 admit card this week. As per the official announcement, the NEET PG 2024 admit cards will be available on the NBEMS website starting August 8.

“The test centre venue in the allocated test city shall be intimated through the admit card, which shall be released on August 8, 2024, on the NBEMS website,” the official notice stated.

Here are the steps to download the NEET PG 2024 admit card:

  • Visit the NBEMS official website (natboard.edu.in).
  • Find the link to download the NEET PG 2024 admit card on the homepage or in the "Latest Updates" section.
  • Enter your credentials, including your NEET PG 2024 application number and password or date of birth.
  • After logging in, view and download your admit card. Check all details for accuracy.
  • Print out the admit card for future reference and bring it to the examination centre.
  • Monitor the NBEMS website for any updates or changes to the admit card download process.

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format. It will feature 200 multiple-choice questions, totalling 800 marks. Each correct answer will earn four marks, while each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one mark.

For more information, candidates should visit the official NEET PG 2024 website.

 

 

 

