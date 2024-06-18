NEET-PG 2024 admit card to be released today; check steps to download

NEET aspirants will be able to download the admit card through their login credentials. To download the admit card, students have to enter the user ID and password.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET-PG 2024 today (June 18, 2024). Students who registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, natboard.edu.in once released.

The competitive exam is scheduled to be held on June 23, for which the admit card will be released by today.

Here’s how to download a hall ticket for the NEET PG 2024 exam

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations, natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, choose the NEET-PG tab and click on the application link. Enter your login details which include your application ID, password, and other details. After you log in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Make sure that your details such as name, photograph, exam center, and time are accurate. Download the admit card and take a hard copy of the same.

