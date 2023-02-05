Search icon
DNA Explainer: Why doctors want NEET PG 2023 exam postponed? Know reasons behind demand

NEET PG 2023 has been scheduled for March 5th. Doctors call for a nation-wide protest demanding a delay in the medical entrance exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 Postponement | Photo: PTI

The NEET PG exam 2023 which is scheduled to hold on March 5 is spiralling around controversies as aspirants are demanding the authorities for a delay in the exam. From organising Twitter storms to planning a peaceful protest on Jantar Mantar. Doctors are going the extra mile to come to the notice of the government and aim to postpone the exam. 

Medical aspirants are demanding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 by two-three months. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) demanded that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya postpone the medical entrance exam. 

NEET PG 2023: What do we know so far?

Members of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31 to discuss the issue. The doctor's body even met Mandaviya on January 31 and was supposed to meet again on February 3. After this, even the student union body, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the minister on February 2 to push the same cause. 

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced that the NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5 and the result will be declared on March 31. This clears that the NEET PG exam will be conducted as per schedule. 

The doctor's body FAIMA was supposed the meet the minister on February 3 again but after failing to be able to meet ministry officials, on Friday (February 5) FAIMA called for a nationwide protest. 

The doctor's body organised a Twitter storm during which medical professionals tweeted their requests under the hashtag #ResignMansukhMandaviya. Following the Twitter storm, the FAIMA announced it would hold a nonviolent demonstration at Jantar Mantar. If the authorities did not respond to the requests of the aspirants, the FAIMA said it would consider closing down OPD operations, which could result in a complete shutdown.

Amid all this, only one question comes to mind, why are doctors demanding a delay in the NEET PG exam?

NEET PG 2023 Postponement: Why? 

Doctors are claiming that if the NEET PG exam is conducted on March 5th then almost 10,000 aspirants will be left behind as they are not eligible to take the exam. Additionally, postponing the exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, claims the doctor's association. 

The aspirants also want the authorities to reduce the gap between the NEET exam and the counselling process. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible. 

It is to be noted that the NBE has previously extended the March 31 internship deadline to June 30 after receiving several requests from NEET PG aspirants. 

