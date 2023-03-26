NEET PG 2023 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, know how to check

File photo

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is likely to release the scorecard for NEET PG 2023 today. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG exam can check their NEET PG 2023 scorecard at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG exam was held on March 5. Nearly 2.9 lakh students appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2023 conducted at various locations across the nation. The NEET PG result will be released on March 31, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the NEET PG answer key and NEET PG result through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 scorecard: How to check

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 scorecard link available

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-PG 2023 is conducted for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses of 2023-24 admission session. After the NEET PG result declaration, the counselling process will begin. The exam's question paper contained 200 multiple-choice answers. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct response, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Once the answer key is, the option to raise objections against it will also begin. Follower by NEET PG result declaration and NEET PG counselling process.