NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Toppers list, counselling, expected cut-off

NEET PG 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter that the NEET PG 2023 result has been declared today (Tuesday) at the official website-- natboard.edu.in. To check the NEET PG 2023 result, candidates will have to use their application ID and password.

NEET PG 2023: Toppers list

The list of toppers for NEET PG 2023 will be released soon.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Expected cut-off

General– 50th

SC/ST/OBC– 40th

General-PH– 45th

SC/ST/OBC-PH– 40th

MCC NEET PG 2023: Counselling

The NEET PG 2023 merit list will be prepared based on the ranks secured by the candidates. The designated Counseling Authority for NEET-PG counselling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released.

Counselling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later. The details of the counselling process and applicable reservations will be released in a separate handbook by the designated counselling authority for NEET-PG 2023. Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.