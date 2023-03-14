Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Toppers list, counselling, expected cut-off

NEET PG 2023 result has been declared at the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Toppers list, counselling, expected cut-off
NEET PG 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter that the NEET PG 2023 result has been declared today (Tuesday) at the official website-- natboard.edu.in. To check the NEET PG 2023 result, candidates will have to use their application ID and password. 

NEET PG 2023: Toppers list

The list of toppers for NEET PG 2023 will be released soon. 

NEET PG 2023 Result: Expected cut-off

  • General– 50th
  • SC/ST/OBC– 40th
  • General-PH– 45th
  • SC/ST/OBC-PH– 40th

Read: NEET PG 2023 result out: See how and where to check

MCC NEET PG 2023: Counselling

The NEET PG 2023 merit list will be prepared based on the ranks secured by the candidates. The designated Counseling Authority for NEET-PG counselling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India.  The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released.

Counselling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later. The details of the counselling process and applicable reservations will be released in a separate handbook by the designated counselling authority for NEET-PG 2023.  Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.